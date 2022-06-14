Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have tracked down a man Killeen Police say drove up onto a sidewalk to intentionally hit a man he was arguing with earlier.

Temmie Lee Hawkins remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found him about 1:00 p.m. Monday at Fort Hood Street and Industrial Boulevard in Killeen.

Police were seeking him in connection with an incident reported just before 3:00 a.m. on February 27 in the 300 block of West Orion Drive. Officers were sent there on a report of a traffic crash – and as they approached, they spotted a trail of debris and damage to a parked vehicle.

Officers were told the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument when the victim turned and started to walk away to go home. The victim told officers he heard a vehicle coming toward him and got up on the sidewalk, but the truck followed – driving onto the sidewalk and striking the victim.

The suspect vehicle continued to travel westbound on the sidewalk – striking a fence pole, lawn decorations and the parked vehicle. Hawkins was initially arrested for driving while intoxicated, later obtaining his release.

In the meantime, investigators working the case were able to work with the Bell County Attorney’s Office to obtain the warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with the Marshal’s Service then finding Hawkins and picking him up.