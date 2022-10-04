Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence.

Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm.

Killeen Police were called to the 200 block of Currie Avenue on Saturday in response to a call of shots fired. Investigators discovered that a man was shooting a firearm towards the home, and identified Tate as a suspect.

Tate was arrested on the felony charge and transported to the jail.