Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an argument that resulted in threats, shots being fired and two dogs being shot.

Krystoff Leanthony Joseph Irving of Fort Hood remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with bond set at $80,000 and a military hold on him as well.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened Thursday when officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Christie Drive on a report of shots being fired.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim and her spouse had been in an argument on the phone about separating, during which Irving was accused of threatening harm to the victim.

After she got off the phone, the victim called 9-1-1 to report the threat made by the suspect.

Later at the residence, Irving is accused of retrieving a handgun and firing it toward two dogs that were in the residence, one belonging to the victim and the other she had been pet-sitting for a friend.

Police said the suspect then fled the residence, leaving in a blue Ford Expedition before officers could get there.

A witness at the residence let the officers inside where they discovered one of the dogs dead and the other suffering gunshot wounds.

The Animal Services Unit was contacted and they transported the injured dog to an animal emergency care unit, but due to the severity of the wounds, the animal had to be euthanized.

Other officers in the area located the suspect vehicle at the intersection of W.S. Young and Elms Road, made a traffic stop, and observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Irving, was taken to the Killeen City Jail initially on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Additional charges of terroristic threat of family and two counts of felony cruelty to animals was added.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said the hold simply meant that if he were to attempt to bond out, Fort Hood authorities would pick him up and decide if there were to be military charges.