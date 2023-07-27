Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Temple Police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of hitting his 72-year-old father in the head multiple times during an argument.

John Richard Musick was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday in connection with the incident that was reported earlier this month.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to a home in the 3900 block of Lark Trail on a report of violent disturbance. They found the elderly victim with injuries to the left side of his face and left elbow, with the man telling them he was in an argument with his son who injured him.

Police said that when the son was interviewed, he gave a statement indicating the two had argued. The report indicated the elder man was hit in the head about three times.

Bond for Musick was set at $75,000 on a third-degree felony charge of injury to the elderly.