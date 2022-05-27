Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Killeen man is facing felony charges of injuring a one-year-old child in his care.

Belton Police investigated the incident – which came to them via a DPS referral. This report was triggered when the child victim was brought to the McLane Children’s Hospital with injuries.

Maelik Iman Pearson was identified as a suspect in the case, with police believing the injuries occurred while Pearson was babysitting the child.

Investigators obtained a warrant, and Pearson was later arrested in Williamson County without incident. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning, with his bond set at $150,000.