Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen man is facing felony child injury charges following a police investigation into hw a child who turned up a local hospital was hurt.

Police were initially called to a residence in the 400 block of Carly Drive in Killeen on May 15 on a welfare concern. They were told that a two month old male child had been taken to McLane Children’s Hospital for medical assistance.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said during the investigation it was learned that the child’s father, identified as Austin Kelly Barker, would become frustrated when the infant would not stop crying. Police said the child’s head would be squeezed and at one time a gaming control was thrown at his chest resulting in bruising.

it was learned that the infant was being treated at the hospital for a leg injury. Miramontez said the suspect had given a statement to the effect that he had been moving the infant’s legs in a “bicycle motion” when he heard a “pop” Miramontez said the child’s leg was broken.

As the investigation continued, police obtained a complaint and an arrest warrant was obtained. Barker was booked into the Bell County Jail late Thursday night on a charge of injury to a child. He remained there Friday with bond set at $20,000.