TEMPLE, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old Temple man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a traffic crash which left a motorcyclist pinned beneath his truck.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve of 2021, Temple Police were sent to the 9100 block of State Highway 317 on a reported traffic crash. While on the way, officers were told a man was pinned by a truck and had significant injuries.

When officers arrived, they found the victim under a Toyota Tundra pickup with a substantial injury to his left leg. The victim told officers he saw the truck start up, rev its engine and move forward, turning to come at him, and strike him.

Officers found another man, later identified as John James Vandam, lying on the ground with facial trauma. Both the victim and the suspect were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

As the investigation continued, Temple Police investigators obtained a felony arrest warrant for Vandam. That Wednesday, officers were serving another warrant in the 1000 block of FM-1237 when they noticed Vandam’s vehicle and knew there was a warrant for him.

Vandam was found at a nearby residence, taken into custody, and taken to jail. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, with his bond set at $150,000.