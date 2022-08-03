Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom.

Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

The name and location of the church was redacted from an arrest affidavit filed in the case.

The investigation began January 24, when a deputy met with people from the church who wanted to file a report and submit evidence. The affidavit stated that a woman found a camera disguised as a cell phone charger and three micro-SD cards near a sound booth inside the church.

The items were believed to belong to Pelley, with another church member who had IT experience able to recover some of the files and put them on disc.

When the files were viewed, some were found to be video recordings taken in a youth bathroom of the church – with five juvenile females being recorded in the videos.

The affidavit stated that other files showed a recording of the installation of the camera that did not show the face of the installer, but did show the hands including a distinctive ring.

The affidavit also stated that it was discovered that during Pelley’s time with the church that church funds were used to purchase the recording device. The affidavit stated the device was purchased on February 7, 2021 and delivered on February 9, 2021.

The affidavit stated that deputies then obtained a search warrant for Pelley’s home looking for digital recording devices and storage devices. The affidavit said that when serving the warrant, deputies and investigators spoke with Pelley who gave a statement regarding the placing of the device in the youth bathroom at the church, but denying that he ever viewed the footage.

Pelley remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday with bond not set, as of Wednesday morning.