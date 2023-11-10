Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – Bell County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 48-year-old Troy man on charges of placing a hidden camera in a female friend’s home and recording videos of her in various stages of undress from a remote location.

Pedro Cabiad Stevenson was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony.

Deputies started their investigation on May 10, when one of Stevenson’s relatives saw something on his phone that looked like pictures and videos of the inside of someone else’s house. An arrest affidavit stated they contacted the person who lived in the Belton area, whose home they recognized, to warn her.

The arrest affidavit stated the victim told deputies that Stevenson was just a friend, and did not live in the house. The affidavit stated she told deputies Stevenson installed a “WiFi Booster” in her home. After being given the warning about videos on the man’s phone, the woman examined the device and discovered it had a small camera in one of its antennas.

The affidavit stated that a forensic digital extraction was completed on the device, with deputies recovering numerous audio and video recordings. These included some of the victim in various stages of undress.

A complaint was filed and a warrant was obtained as the investigation was completed. Stevenson was arrested on Thursday. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday morning, at which time his bond had not been set.