Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old man who picked up two girls at a school on the pretext of getting them vape pens has been charged with sexual assault.

Peter Wesley Alfonce remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, with his bond set at $100,000 on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got the case on February 11, when they were called to the 4200 block of Mallard Lane. They were told a man picked up the 13-year-old victim and her friend from a school on the promise of helping them to get get vape pens.

Alfonce is accused of driving them to a residence in Killeen – and after getting them inside, engaged in sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl. He then returned them to the school.

Through their investigation, officers identified Alfonce as a suspect in the case, obtained the warrant, and picked him up.