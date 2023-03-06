Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Bell County man is being held on a $250,000 bond on charges of soliciting a 16-year-old girl for sex.

Coty Iverson Paige remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday after being arrested by Temple Police in an investigation dating back to October 2022. A Temple PD spokesperson said the arrest was made in the 5900 block of Cedar Ridge on Friday in response to an arrest warrant being issued for Paige.

It was on October 2, 2022 that police were called to a business in the 7100 block of West Adams Avenue. An ex-employee was reported to be there, who was not supposed to be on the property.

Police were told that Paige was fired and banned from the property. An arrest affidavit stated police were told that Paige was sending sexually explicit text messages to a 16-year-old female employee.

The affidavit stated that officers obtained the victim’s phone and obtained permission from the victim’s parent to search it – observing sexually explicit SnapChat messages. Paige was found Friday and taken into custody. He remains in jail in lieu of the quarter-million dollar bond.