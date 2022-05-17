Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 59-year-old Killeen man arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing.

Stanley Ray Beasley remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the CEFCO Convenience Store at 1007 North W.S. Young Drive at 2:55 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Officers were told the victim and suspect were involved in an argument – when the altercation became aggressive.

Police were told the victim tried to get away from the suspect and ran around the gas pumps in an attempt to get away. However the victim fell, with police saying the suspect jumped on the victim – with the two then tussling on the ground.

Police said during the tussle, the victim was stabbed with a pocket knife.

The victim was able to get away, and ran inside the store for help. The suspect fled the area, but officers found him nearby and took him into custody.