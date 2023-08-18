Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – An 18-year-old Harker Heights man was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday. His bond is set at $100,000 in a 2022 robbery in which shoes were taken at gunpoint.

Michael Jeremiah Dale was charged with aggravated robbery in this case, which is a first-degree felony.

Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart said the robbery of an individual took place on September 30, 2022 in the City of Killeen.

An arrest affidavit stated that two men actually took part in the robbery that took place on Rancier in Killeen. The affidavit stated the victim saw a man coming behind him carrying a gun and a black Infinity pulling in front of him with a second man getting out. One of the men demanded he give up his shoes, and when he refused, he was beaten on the back of the head with the handgun. One of the man tackled him and the other took his shoes. Both men then got into the Infinity and it drove away.

The affidavit stated that a witness was able to get pictures of the Infinity as it was being driven away. Dale was later identified as a suspect in the case.

Dale was picked up by members of the US Marshals’ Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and booked in on Thursday.

Gearhart said a handgun and a stolen vehicle out of Troy were also recovered.