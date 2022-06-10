Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A man who was facing a misdemeanor marijuana charge now faces felony charges following a disturbance at the Killeen City Jail.

19-year-old Kentrell Knight Brady, of Jarrell, was initially arrested around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in Killeen.

Brady was a passenger in the car, and was picked up for possession of marijuana under two ounces – which would normally be a Class B Misdemeanor – and was booked into the Killeen City Jail.

However, Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said after he was placed in a cell, he did something to cause it to be flooded.

Police said that when they moved him to another cell, he became irate and started to threaten to harm the jailers – causing bodily injury.

The case was then taken to the district attorney, who approved an additional charge of retaliation. Brady was then moved to the Bell County Jail, with an additional bond set at $100,000. His original bond on the original marijuana charge was $2,000.