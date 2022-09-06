Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after Belton Police said he tried to take a weapon from an officer during an attempted arrest.

Christopher Daniel Pitts remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Belton Police Department spokesperson Candice Griffin said it was about 3:30 p.m. Monday that officers responded to an alarm activated in response to a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Interstate 35 Service Road.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing what appeared to be an intoxicated man and woman inside the business. Police determined they were both intoxicated to an extent that they were a danger to themselves or others.

The 47-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident for public intoxication.

Spokesperson Griffin said, however, the man – identified as 31-year-old Christopher Daniel Pitts, of Temple – resisted and was combative with officers. Police said he broke equipment, kicked patrol officers and attempted to take a weapon off an officer’s belt.

Pitts was eventually subdued, and both he and the woman were transported to the Bell County Jail to await formal charges. Bond had not been set for Pitts as of Tuesday afternoon.