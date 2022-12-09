Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 34-year-old Killeen man has been accused of violently taking a car away from an elderly woman, then unsuccessfully trying to take two more later.

Tommy Dyneil Black II remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $105,000 bond Friday on charges of robbery of an individual and fleeing on foot.

Killeen police were sent to the Lions Club Park in the 1700 block of East Stan Schleuter Loop Tuesday afternoon at 1:55 p.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call.

On arrival they found a 64-year-old woman suffering from injuries received when the vehicle was taken from her. She was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

A short time later, at 2:39 p.m., other officers responded to calls from the CEFCO convenience store at 3309 South Fort Hood Street when the callers reported that a man had tried to take two other vehicles. In each case, the occupants had been able to fight him off and he left in the vehicle that had originally been taken.

Officers located the suspect in the stolen vehicle at the stop light of Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive a short time later. Officers conducted a traffic stop and when the suspect exited the vehicle, he fled on foot.

Police were able to chase him down and he was taken into custody.