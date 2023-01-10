KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.

At approximately 9:09 p.m., officers found the vehicle near Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop – but the suspect driver refused to stop. The vehicle went westbound on Elms Road and officers pursued the vehicle. The driver attempted to turn southbound on Trimmier Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

The impact on the utility pole caused a power outage in the area, and Oncor was on scene making repairs. Police later said the intersection at Trimmier and Elms is shut down for the foreseeable future after the accident. Repairs are underway, but travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Killeen PD says this case is active, and charges are pending review with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.