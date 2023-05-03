HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has died after being struck by a vehicle near the Indian Trail Drive overpass, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Public Information Officer Lawrence Stewart tells FOX 44 News the accident occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14. All westbound lanes have been shut down, and traffic is being diverted to the access road. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Stewart says the victim’s name will be released following notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.