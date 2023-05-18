KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 46-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 8:14 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Highway 195 and Chaparral Road in reference to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a silver car and a pickup truck with major damage.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a four-door silver Toyota car was stopped for the red light in the inside northbound lane on Highway 195 – when a white Chevy pickup truck with a trailer traveling northbound in the inside lane struck the Toyota in the back.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to AdventHealth Central Texas in critical condition. The driver of the Chevy was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 9:08 a.m. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.