KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 32-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Killeen.

Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Rancier Avenue and Benttree Drive at approximately 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving two vehicles and a pinned driver.

Killeen PD says the preliminary investigation revealed a black Chevrolet Traverse was stopped at the intersection of Benttree Drive and E. Rancier Avenue. The Traverse was attempting to make a left turn onto E. Rancier Avenue.

Upon entering the intersection, the Traverse was struck by a blue Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound in the inside lane. Both drivers were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition. The passenger of the Altima was also transported to Baylor Scott & White with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the Traverse, identified as Christian Lamar Williams, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Altima is currently listed in stable, but critical condition.