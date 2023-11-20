KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Killeen.

Police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Watercrest Road at approximately 11:31 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately started to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. A second person, identified as a 38-year-old woman, was transported to Seton by personal vehicle, where she is in stable condition.

Police say the man later succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m. Saturday by Justice of the Peace Nicola James. An autopsy has been ordered.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.