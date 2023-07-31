KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a Sunday night shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of E. Rancier Avenue at approximately 8:54 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Killeen EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. The man succumbed to his wound and was pronounced dead at 9:47 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James. The identity of the man has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Killeen Police are investigating the eighth murder in the City of Killeen for 2023. No arrests have been made.

