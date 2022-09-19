KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022.

Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9:00 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

If you may have seen anything or have any information about this Murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.