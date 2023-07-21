TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of an 18-wheeler is dead after an accident in Troy.

Troy Police Chief Jeremy Gooch says the department responded to a single-vehicle accident around 4:11 a.m. Thursday. The accdent involved an 18-wheeler that crashed in the 200 block of S. Central Avenue, on the Interstate 35 Service Road.

The initial investigation determined the tractor-trailer was northbound on Interstate 35 and left

the roadway, struck a guardrail and crossed a grass median between the main lanes and the

service road. As the vehicle crossed through the median it turned on its side, sliding to a stop in

the 200 block of S. Central Avenue.

Chief Gooch says the cab of the vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed by the flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey, who ordered an autopsy.

The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Raul Omar Campos, Jr., of McAllen. His

next of kin has been notified.

Chief Gooch the reasons for the vehicle leaving the roadway and crashing remain under investigation. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash, and the victim was the sole occupant of the tractor-trailer.

The department was assisted on scene by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department. Cleanup lasted for most of the day, and the service road was cleared for traffic on late Thursday afternoon.