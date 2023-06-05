KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 23-year-old man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Killeen.

Killeen Police say that officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosewood Drive and E. Central Texas Expressway at approximately 4:18 p.m. Saturday in reference to a major crash involving a pinned driver. When officers arrived, a driver and passenger of a vehicle involved were both transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on E. Central Texas Expressway at a high rate of speed, approaching the intersection of Rosewood Drive on the inside turn-left only lane. When the vehicle entered the intersection, the driver disregarded the turn marks at the intersection and struck a red Dodge Durango attempting to make a left turn at the intersection.

After the impact, the Challenger struck a traffic light pole and the Durango continued across the center median, striking a semi-truck trailer attempting to turn onto E. Central Texas Expressway from the turn-around. Both occupants of the Challenger were found to not be wearing seatbelts and suffered severe injuries.

The driver of the Challenger was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in critical condition, and the female passenger was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White also in critical condition.

The driver, identified as Daurick Romel Scott, Jr., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of Peace Gregory Johnson at 4:44 p.m. No other injuries were reported on scene.