BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton.

Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.

It was said the crash was without injuries, and involved a white Nissan Frontier and Silver Ford F-150. The cars moved off of Main Street and into the parking lot following the accident.

After a police officer arrived, one of the people involved in the wreck collapsed and died. He has been identified as a 61-year-old man from Moody.

The officer and EMS personnel performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to revive the man.