KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stringer Street on June 10 at approximately 9:33 p.m. in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda Motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane in the 700 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard when the driver of a black Mercedes failed to yield the right-of-way, turning left onto Stringer Street and causing the motorcycle to strike the front of the Mercedes.

This impact caused the motorcycle operator and his passenger to be ejected and coming to a rest on the roadway. They were both immediately transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Coy Caleb Morris, succumbed to his injuries on June 13 and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

This investigation is ongoing.