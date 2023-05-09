KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a shooting on Gray Street in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Gray Street at approximately 7:42 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as a 38-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Police say the name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. One arrest has been made.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.