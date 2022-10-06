HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a shooting in Harker Heights, while the suspect is in custody.

Harker Heights Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Indian Trail at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the business parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect in this case fled the scene before officers arrived. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were engaged in a confrontation which resulted in the suspect fatally shooting the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the victim dead on scene at 11:48 p.m., and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas. The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division were able to obtain a complaint and affidavit on Thursday charging 31-year-old Roger Lee Sanders Jr. with Murder. A warrant was obtained, and Sanders was placed under arrest by officers.

Sanders was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who set his bond at $1 million and ordered bond conditions that if released must wear a GPS ankle monitor. Sanders is also prohibited from going within a 1,000 feet of any location of any member of the victim’s family, and prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

The Copperas Cove Police Department also assisted in this investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this Homicide investigation, you can contact Detectives at the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, Option #2.