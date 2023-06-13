KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Bryce Avenue at approximately 11:32 p.m. Friday in reference to a shooting victim. Both officers and Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started to perform life-saving measures on a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday, and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 4:12 p.m. The name of the victim has been withheld per the family’s request.

The department says this is the sixth Murder for the City of Killeen in 2023. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.