KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail.

Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap. His warrants were for Criminal Mischief, two counts of Criminal Trespass and Burglary of a Vehicle.

While awaiting arraignment, Dunlap was found unresponsive in his cell. Killeen paramedics responded and found no signs of life. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Dunlap dead at 1:46 a.m. Friday. An autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The Texas Rangers were notified, and are the lead investigating agency.