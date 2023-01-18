Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with a 2019 murder.

Eric David Madden has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest along with three others in the death of Luis Angel Santiago.

He was sentenced Tuesday in Bell County’s 264th District Court.

It was on June 18, 2019 that Santiago was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive after police were called to the area on a report of shots being heard.

Santiago was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition and was pronounced dead a bit over an hour later.