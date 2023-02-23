Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man is being held on $70,000 bond, and is accused of brandishing a knife at a Killeen Police officer.

Israel Louis Torres remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday morning on a felony charge of assault on a public servant.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on Monday that officers were sent to a residence in the 2000 block of White Avenue on what was initially called a mental health call. When officers got there and made contact with the calling party, they were told the man was recently released from a hospital after suffering multiple seizures and became intoxicated after consuming alcohol.

The caller told officers the man was yelling at them while holding a kitchen knife. Other witnesses on the scene reported property was damaged inside the house as he yelled and waved the knife.

While the officer was conducting an interview, a man was seen coming out of the back of the house and walking toward the officer – brandishing a large kitchen knife. Miramontez said the officer ordered the man to stop several times – and retreated behind his vehicle. The officer said the man continued to follow the officer despite being told to stop.

At this point, the officer deployed his Taser when the man came within ten feet of him and refused to stop or drop the knife. The man, later identified as Torres, was stunned and taken into custody.

Torres was initially transported to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to Bell County.