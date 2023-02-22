Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Temple man remains in the Bell County Jail after police took him into custody after responding to a building alarm call.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to 10 Olaf Drive about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday on the alarm. When officers arrived, they noticed the building’s outdoor emergency lights were on, and that the electrical and internet boxes were open and appeared to be damaged.

Officers reported seeing the back door swing open, and a man ran out wearing a black ski mask and black sweatsuit. The man was ordered to get on the ground, but police say he ran – eventually being chased down, and was found lying on the ground.

The man they took into custody has been identified as 39-year-old Justin Wade Willis, who was taken to the Bell County Jail on a third-degree felony charge and an additional charge of evading arrest.

His bond was not set, as of late Wednesday morning.