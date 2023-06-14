Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, with his bond set at $100,000. This was following a weekend domestic incident in which a woman was beaten in the head with a laptop.

Killeen Police were sent to the 400 block of South Twin Creek Road on Sunday in reference to a domestic disturbance. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said that when officers arrived, they discovered that a man and his spouse were involved in an argument, when things got physical. The man is accused of grabbing the woman by her hair and striking her on the head with a laptop while choking her.

Police found Tyron Jamayne Rex-Campbell and took him into custody. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony.