Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 23-year-old man is being held on $100,000 bond after a woman who was 37 weeks pregnant was assaulted.

Killeen Police were called to the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road at 7:36 p.m. Monday on a report of a violent domestic disturbance. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said when officers arrived, they discovered a man and woman were involved in an argument which turned physical.

Officers noted in their report that they discovered loose hair on the ground and redness on the top of the woman’s head – as the assault included hair-pulling. Officers took a man, identified as Lenin Jashua Giron, into custody.

Police said that during their investigation they determined Giron was out on bond from Williamson County on a pending case there – with a condition of his bond prohibiting him from committing any act or family violence or assault against the victim. They also learned that he was placed under a military protective order which listed the victim as the protected individual, though the suspect was no longer in the military. Police said the same victim previously reported in June 2022 that the suspect assaulted and kicked her.

Giron remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on felony charges of assault of a pregnant person and felony violation of a protective order.