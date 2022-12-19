Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man remains in the Bell County Jail after being arrested following a pursuit in connection with a car-to-car shooting incident which occurred last Wednesday.

Killeen Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Gerhart said it started in a Killeen residential neighborhood on Sand Dollar Drive about 5:33 p.m. Wednesday. Police said shots were fired from one car into another car which was occupied at the time.

Police were given a description of the car where the shots were fired from, and it was spotted about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled – leading to a short pursuit.

It was eventually stopped, and one man – identified as 22-year-old Devon Belton, of Killeen – was taken into custody. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

Belton was later transferred to the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Monday in lieu of a $130,000 bond. No one in the other vehicle was injured.