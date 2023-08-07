Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $500,000 for a man held in connection with a shooting that sent a Killeen woman to the hospital last Thursday.

On August 3, Killeen Police were sent to the 1400 block of Farhills Drive on a report that someone was shot. When officer arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the course of their investigation, officers discovered that the victim was involved in a domestic dispute when a man retrieved a firearm and discharged it. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lamont Terrell Hinton, later called 9-1-1 and gave officers his location. Officers went to the location and he was taken into custody. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.