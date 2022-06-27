Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Killeen man is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a violent domestic disturbance involving a knife.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Jerry Demetrius Deloach, who was booked into the Bell County Jail early Sunday morning.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 400 block of 2nd Street at 12:14 a.m. Friday on a report of a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When they got there, they were told that a man believed to have been Deloach was irate, yelling and cursing for an unknown reason.

As the argument escalated, Deloach is accused of threatening the female victim with a kitchen knife.

Police were told at one point, he lunged toward the victim who then reached for the knife to prevent him from stabbing her. The victim was cut, and the struggle continued for a time until the victim was able to get away from her attacker.

Police were able to locate the suspect and first took him to the Killeen City Jail, later transferring him to Bell County – where he remained on Monday.