Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Temple man is being held on felony charges following what Temple Police are calling a domestic violence incident.

Jose Valentin Espinoza Orona remained in the Bell County Jail Friday on third-degree felony charges, as well as an immigration hold.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Marlandwood Road shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They located Espinoza’s vehicle at this location.

A police spokesperson said the victim met with officers, and said her boyfriend was being abusive towards her since June 2022 – most recently, she said he punched and slapped her in the face, chocked her, and kicked her.

Officers entered the residence and located Espinoza in the bedroom asleep, where he was awakened, arrested and taken into custody without incident.