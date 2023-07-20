Harker Heights, Tx (FOX 44) – One man was transported to an area hospital following a Wednesday morning stabbing in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to the Seton Medical Center at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing victim being brought in. The victim was in the emergency room, and officers spoke with his girlfriend and another person who brought him in by private car.

Officers were also able to speak with the victim, and discovered that he and the girlfriend went to an establishment in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard. As they entered, he was stabbed by someone he did not know for an unknown reason.

Police said they were given a description of the person the victim believed had stabbed him. Investigators were working the case on Thursday, with no arrest or further information available.