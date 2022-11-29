TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Temple.

Temple Police officers responded at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday to an incident in the 300 block of E. Avenue F. One man was shot and has been transported to the hospital. The extent of his injury is

unknown. No suspects have been identified.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.