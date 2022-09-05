KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are actively investigating this incident. No additional information has been released.