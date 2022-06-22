TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect in a shooting.

Officers were notified around 9:19 p.m. Tuesday that a man with multiple gunshot wounds was at the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room. His injuries are life-threatening. The victim was dropped off by a silver Chevy Malibu.

Officers are trying to positively identify the victim, and are also attempting to find the driver of the Chevy Malibu. The Department is also requesting the public’s help with identifying a suspect and determining the crime scene.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.