KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after an incident at a Killeen hotel.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that a call came in around 7:54 a.m. Friday regarding reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived at the OYO Hotel, located in the 500 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Officers found a man with a laceration on his temple. Miramontez says the victim was being uncooperative with authorities, and that police are unsure what the object was that caused the man’s laceration.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White – Temple with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.