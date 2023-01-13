KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Moore’s bond at $250,000.

The pursuit occurred on January 9. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man – identified as Moore – approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. Moore then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.

At approximately 9:09 p.m., officers found the vehicle near Stan Schlueter Loop and Mesa Drive and attempted to conduct a traffic stop – but Moore refused to stop. The vehicle went westbound on Elms Road and officers pursued the vehicle. Moore attempted to turn southbound on Trimmier Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Moore was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

The impact on the utility pole caused a power outage in the area, and Oncor was on scene making repairs. Police later said the intersection at Trimmier and Elms was shut down for the foreseeable future after the accident. Repairs are underway, but travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Killeen PD says this case is active.