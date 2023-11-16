Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against 31-year-old Joshua Deshun Lyda in connection with a September 23 fatal shooting that occurred in Harker Heights.

The same grand jury returned a second indictment on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle in connection with an incident that occurred shortly after the shooting.

Lyda was charged in the death of 41-year-old Johnathan Rhodan of Jarrell in a shooting near the intersection of Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle around 9:40 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

Officers later located a car that fit a witness’s description involved in a traffic crash. They say Lyda was the driver and refused to pull over for a traffic stop, then crashed out at the intersection of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484.

An ambulance took Lyda to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail two days later where he has remained under $2,500,000 bond.