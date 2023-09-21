KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting outside of the Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in Killeen. An arrest has also been made.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to 2900 E Central Texas Expressway at approximately 11:01 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, and is reported to be in stable condition.

Through the officers’ preliminary investigation, the incident occurred outside of the restaurant. One person was arrested, and has been transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.