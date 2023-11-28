TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A suspect is being sought in a Temple robbery which left one man injured, according to the Temple Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of South 5th Street around 10:07 p.m. Monday for reports of a robbery. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries sustained to the back of his head. The man was transported to the hospital.

The suspect stole money and cigarettes. He is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black shoes. The suspect was also covering his face with a black ski mask at the time of the incident.

Police say they are searching for a small, white, four-door car that the suspect entered to flee the scene.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.