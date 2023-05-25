Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday following a late night Tuesday traffic crash with an off-duty Temple police officer.

Marvin Tyrone Morton faces multiple charges following the crash that occurred about 11:25 p.m. in the 7700 block of Prairie View Road.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said that when officers arrived at the scene, the male driver showed blood-shot eyes and when officers tried to speak with him, he kept walking away. The spokesperson said when officers to get close to him, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and noticed that the man was slurring his words. Officers said he became argumentative and was not cooperative with them.

The officers tried to detain him, but police say he began swinging his arms and began fighting an officer. He was placed in a patrol car, but as officers continued investigating the scene, he was able to get out of the car and escape. Officers chased him on foot and were able to regain custody of him.

Police said they recovered a firearm and a quantity of marijuana from the car. They also learned that Morton had a previous felony conviction and one previous DWI conviction.

He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated-second offense, escape from custody, interfering with public duties, and was being screened for another felony charge.